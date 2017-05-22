Former JBLM Soldier, DuPont volunteer and CAP officer is running for DuPont City Council

Submitted by Luis Jimenez

As a long-standing resident of DuPont a former member of the Parks and Recreation committee and serving as a 2LT in the Washington Civil Air Patrol, I would like your vote as your new candidate for Position 1 in the DuPont city council.

I have knowledge in urban economic structure: city, state, and county. Also, I am aware of the federal policies and procedures of Washington state. I have many ideas that will benefit our community to be safe and pleasant to live in. As your candidate for Position 1 in the DuPont city council and your vote together we can gather input and start on projects that can benefit our city to be safer and enjoyable to live in.