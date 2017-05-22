The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Former JBLM Soldier, DuPont volunteer and CAP officer is running for DuPont City Council

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by Luis Jimenez

As a long-standing resident of DuPont a former member of the Parks and Recreation committee and serving as a 2LT in the Washington Civil Air Patrol, I would like your vote as your new candidate for Position 1 in the DuPont city council.

2LT Luis Jimenez Civil Air Patrol

I have knowledge in urban economic structure: city, state, and county. Also, I am aware of the federal policies and procedures of Washington state. I have many ideas that will benefit our community to be safe and pleasant to live in. As your candidate for Position 1 in the DuPont city council and your vote together we can gather input and start on projects that can benefit our city to be safer and enjoyable to live in.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *