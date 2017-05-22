FISH Food Banks now Nourish Pierce County

Tacoma, WA — FISH Food Banks, the largest network of food banks in Pierce County, is changing its name and unveiling a new brand.

“Beginning today, we will be known as Nourish Pierce County. Nourish reflects not only what we do, but also the way in which staff, volunteers, donors and our entire community work together to provide nutritious food to anyone who needs it,” explained Sue Potter, executive director of Nourish.

Founded by the faith community in the early 1970s, today Nourish is an independent nonprofit, governed by a community board of directors. It runs seven food banks and serves another 10 locations via its Mobile Food Bank, operated in partnership with Emergency Food Network.

And while the booming economy might create the impression that the organization’s services aren’t as important these days, Potter indicates that’s far from the case.

“Soaring rents and home prices. Higher costs for health care. These are just two of the many factors that make our food banks a vital safety net for so many residents,” Potter added.

Nourish Pierce County will unveil its name, logo and new identity in the coming weeks, gradually phasing in collateral, business cards and an updated website to keep costs down – and feed more people.

“We’re excited to talk to volunteers and donors, partners and the community about our new name and how well it represents our entire organization,” Potter concluded.

“Nourish is more than a name. It’s the word donors and volunteers use to describe their feelings after helping out. It reflects the way we treat clients and each other. And, we hope, it will help people in all corners of Pierce County understand the need and how they can help us Nourish.”