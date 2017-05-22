Fircrest Mayor Matthew Jolibois seeks re-election

Submitted by Matthew Jolibois

The City of Fircrest has made strides on many fronts in the last 3.5 years and Jolibois wants to keep moving forward, not backwards.

“I applaud my fellow councilmembers for taking the steps to support installing LED street lights, banning smoking in our parks and enabling citizens to use credit cards for city transactions; actions that have created cost-savings and efficiencies”.

Jolibois is the only candidate who has grown up in Fircrest and he owns and operates a local accounting business. He was elected mayor by his fellow councilmembers.

“I am proud to have worked with citizens and led the charge to end the ridiculous prohibition in Fircrest and now we have businesses growing and new businesses in Fircrest”.

Jolibois looks forward to hearing from citizens and working to continue to create transparency and accountability in government and ensure city services remain affordable especially to Fircrest senior citizens and families.

“The future of Fircrest is bright so now is not the time to step back to the old ways of doing business in our great city.”