Toss Your Boss is just one of the ways you can get involved in the 2017 Habitat Challenge. In this unique event – taking place September 22 – 76 people will rappel 24 stories from the roof of Hotel Murano in downtown Tacoma raising funds for Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity. Register now for the 2017 Habitat Challenge. Questions? Contact Tracey Sorenson (253-627-5626 x 104)