LAKEWOOD, WASH.— Clover Park School District (CPSD) will host a public forum on Wednesday, May 24 to share information on its budget preliminary review for the 2017-18 school year.

The forum will be held at 6 p.m. in room 6A of the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood. For more information, please call Kristy Magyar, director of financial services, at 253.583.5021.