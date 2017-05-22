Cops Vs Teachers Charity Basketball Funds Donated to the Behind the Badge Foundation

Submitted by Jerry Dunlap

The profits from the Cops Vs Teachers Charity Basketball Game held in March at Lakes High School were recently donated to the Behind the Badge Foundation. The event was hosted by the Lakes High School Key Club and the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park and was dedicated to the memory of Tacoma police office Jake Gutierrez.

Participants in the charity game were female and male police officers and teachers from the Pierce County area. At least two female officers had to be on the court during the event. The teachers’ team, coached by Washington State High School Hall of Fame Coach, Mel Ninnis from Clover Park High School, won the game.

One of the members of the teachers’ team was former Lakes High School, Stanford, and Women’s National Basketball Association player, Kate Starbird. Ms. Starbird currently teaches at the University of Washington, Seattle. Presenting a check for $5,600 to Kitt Ford, Executive Secretary of the Behind the Badge Foundation were Kiwanis Club of Clover Park members Maren Dunlap, Jerry Dunlap, and Bob Reed. Baron Coleman, Lakes High School instructor and Cops Vs Teachers chairman represented the Lakes High School Key Club.