Master’s programs admission made simpler

WGU Washington and the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges (SBCTC) recently agreed to extend benefits to applied bachelor’s degree-holders interested in pursuing master’s degree programs through WGU.

The agreement formalizes the nonprofit, online university’s position that graduates with applied bachelor’s degrees from the state’s community and technical college system indeed meet the admission requirements for most of WGU Washington’s graduate-level programs.

“This is a great opportunity for community and technical college alumni who want to advance their personal and professional goals,” said Marty Brown, executive director of SBCTC. “WGU Washington’s online competency-based approach is appealing to many — especially students who are working, have families and other obligations. They don’t have to turn their lives upside down to continue their education.”

Students with applied bachelor’s degrees who are starting master’s degree programs will receive a 5 percent tuition discount for up to four academic terms, the same as students with an associate degree transferring to WGU Washington to complete their bachelor’s degree. In addition, all community and technical college graduates are eligible for fee waivers and exclusive scholarship opportunities.

“For WGU Washington, the intention of this agreement is threefold,” said Rich Cummins, chancellor of WGU Washington. “It recognizes the high quality of applied bachelor’s degree programs offered by our state’s community and technical colleges. It strengthens the excellent partnership the university shares with the SBCTC and its member institutions. Lastly, it smooths the pathway for more college graduates to pursue respected, in-demand master’s-level credentials. WGU Washington is thrilled to collaborate with the SBCTC on this agreement.”

More information about graduate-level programs at and transferring to WGU Washington can be found at WGU Washington’s Community and Technical College Students, Graduates and Employees web page.