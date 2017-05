By Ed Kane, Freelance Graphics

The new art exhibit displayed on the first floor of Lakewood City Hall is by artist Carole Boughton of Lakewood. A reception for the artist will be held in council chambers on Monday, May 22, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and is open to the public. Light refreshments, sponsored by Councilman Jason Whalen’s law firm, Ledger Square Law, will be served. Please join us and meet Carole, a talented and affable painter.