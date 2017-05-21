The Suburban Times

24th Annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day set for May 31

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott, Fitness Instructor

Join us for a special community event at the Roy H. Murphy Community Center in Fircrest, Washington: Gentle Hatha Yoga Class for Active, Older Adults Fitness, Friends, Fun! Coffee, tea, and healthy snack following Class.

9:00-10:00 am Complimentary Yoga Class
10:00-10:30 am Coffee and snack
Bring your yoga mat, water bottle, and a small blanket or large towel

To learn more contact Cynthia Endicott or Fircrest Staff at the Community Center.
Cynthia.kirk.endicott@gmail.com

Fircrest’s Roy Murphy Community Center
555 Contra Costa Ave. ( in the Park)
253-564-8177

