TCC Launches Community Health Bachelor of Applied Science

At the May 10 Board Meeting, the Board of Trustees approved Tacoma Community College’s proposed new Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Community Health Degree. The next morning, the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges also approved the BAS, allowing the college to move forward with launching the program. TCC hopes to accept the first cohort into the Community Health program in Fall 2018.

TCC’s second BAS will provide a pathway to career advancement for many of the college’s own current and former Health Careers students. Historically, Health Careers technical degrees have not been easily transferrable, making it difficult for graduates to progress to a Bachelor’s degree. The Community Health BAS is a progression degree, and it will provide a pathway for Associate degree-level health professionals to progress to a Bachelor degree and beyond.

The new Community Health BAS builds on existing Associate of Applied Science (AAS) Health Careers degrees offered at TCC and other South Sound community and technical colleges.

“By offering a BAS degree to graduates of our AAS programs, we are able to pair clinical background with community health theory to provide clinicians who can make an immediate impact on their local communities,” said Health Information Management Chair Char Gore, who has steered development of the Community Health BAS.

The new degree has four areas of specialization:

Advanced Respiratory Care

Community Paramedicine

Community Health Professional

Pre-Physician Assistant

Beyond the BAS: Advancement Options

TCC has worked diligently with a number of universities to secure pathways for BAS students into Master’s Degrees programs. In addition, the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges has entered into an agreement with Western Governor’s University (WGU) that not only provides pathways to Master’s level education, but provides a 5 percent tuition discount for graduates of Washington State community and technical Colleges.

History of BAS Programs at TCC

TCC began its first Bachelor of Applied Science in Health Information Management in Fall 2016. Learn more about this degree here.