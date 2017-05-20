Shay Hayes announces bid for Tacoma City Council

Tacoma, WA – Shalisa “Shay” Hayes, a community organizer and health insurance professional who led the funding efforts for Eastside Community Center in Tacoma, announced her run for Tacoma City Council in District 4 today.

Hayes’ Tacoma community organizing (although active prior in other communities) began after her son, Bill Ray, was tragically killed in 2011 by gunfire in an after-hours party in Nalley Valley. Her son was known as a compassionate, social teenager who always wanted to help people. He had mentioned to Hayes several months before his death about the lack of places for Eastside kids his age to go after school. Turning her grief into tireless action, Hayes led efforts to create and fund the Eastside Community Center. Groundbreaking for the Community Center is planned for this summer and is expected to open in 2018.

“I’m running for Tacoma City Council as a response to so many people who acknowledge my love and commitment to Tacoma, especially the Eastside. I believe our City Council must do more to creatively and thoughtfully invest in our residents,” Hayes said. “We must provide sustainable solutions to issues around housing and homelessness, public safety, and our economic and social safety net that protects our city’s most vulnerable.”

In addition to her advocacy with the Eastside Community Center, Hayes has also been active in working to support people who are homeless, defending women’s rights, and mentoring youth in at-risk environments. She is the founder of Mothers of Magnitude, a support network for mothers who have also suffered loss and tragedy. She also co-leads a youth violence prevention program and teaches young people how to be philanthropists.

Hayes continued: “I’ve worked with elected officials and policymakers from all layers of government and I’ve seen the potential that government has to be a catalyst for improving people’s lives. Our District deserves effective leadership and I have shown I am effective at creating positive, community change.”

For more information, please visit Shay Hayes’ website at www.shalisahayes.com.