Lakewood Transportation update: Roads to avoid

There are a number of road projects underway around the city, including on some of our busiest roadways.

To better help drivers navigate their way around the city – and avoid getting stuck in traffic – here’s just some of the work being done next week. Where possible please use alternate routes.

We thank our residents for their patience while this work is done to improve our roadways and make them safer for drivers and pedestrians.

Lakeview Ave from Steilacoom BLVD to Kendrick Street: Night work is planned from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for paving and grinding Tuesday through Thursday (5/23 to 5/25).

Lakeview Ave at its intersection with 100th and 108th: These intersections will be under construction Wednesday (5/24) from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., which will cause significant backups so please avoid if possible.

Lakewood Drive between 100th St and Steilacoom BLVD: This busy roadway will remain in its current state of one lane in each direction for the next 3 to 4 weeks – FIND ALTERNATE ROUTES.

108th St. (Main to Bridgeport: Night work is planned from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.starting Monday (5/22) through Wednesday (5/24) and the road will be closed for striping. Local access only.

S. Tacoma Way (SR512 to 96th) all work happening from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

Grinding and patching Monday night (5/22) on east side of road. Traffic control provided; no detours.

Tuesday night (5/23) grinding and patching moves to west side of S Tacoma. 100th Street and 96th will be closed, with local access and Pierce Transit access only.

Wednesday night (5/24) overlay of outside lanes in northbound and southbound directions of S. Tacoma Way. 100th Street and 96th will be closed, with local access and Pierce Transit access only.

Thursday night (5/25) overlay of inside lanes in northbound and southbound directions of S. Tacoma Way. Traffic control provided; no detours.

Overlay work will impact access to SR512 from S Tacoma Way, detours will be in place.

Check out this interactive map of upcoming road projects.