Audience has positive reaction to TMP’s ‘Sister Act’

Okay, so here’s the deal: You’re a fantastic, undiscovered lead lounge singer who does a three- act. You know you’re terrific even if your back-up duo doesn’t believe it and your sleazy boyfriend, owner of the club, treats you bad.

When he gives you an awful fur coat to placate you, you go to sling it in his face and tell him you’re through with him, his job and the whole nine yards!

The only problem is that you walk in on him just as he’s whacking a former associate who done him wrong, so you say you didn’t see anything and high-tail it to the cops with the once boyfriend and a couple of his thugs hot on your tail.

You wind up finding an old school mate behind the desk you’re telling your woes to and he takes you under his wing to hide you out until you can willingly rat on you very ex-guyfriend.

Where does your savior want to stash you? Of all the *@#% places – in a convent! As a nun!!

Now you’ve got the gist of the story. But when you see the hilarious mishaps this most un-nun Sister Mary Clarence suffers and foists upon her “sisters” when she runs into the world of cloistered innocents and their doubting Mother Superior, you’ll peal out the laughter with the rest of the audience.

Based on the hit movie by the same name, “Sister Act,” with book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, Music by Alan Menken and Lyrics by Glenn Slater, is the current production at the Tacoma Musical Playhouse.

Jon Douglas Rake directs and does choreography with his usual aplomb. Rake keeps the story moving to a solid beat liberally sprinkled with laughter.

Music Director Jeffery Stvrtecky makes sure the singers and orchestra make the right sounds as he leads the TMP Orchestra which included Sabrina Juhl and Jake Juhl on reeds with Jenessa Stout (Sub); Rick Leffler, John Stava trumpets with Oscar Wiley (Sub); Ashish Melootu and Mick Crosby on trombone; Rusty Grafeff on electric bass; Iris McBride on percussions and drums; and John Kelleher as Orchestra Extra.

John Chenault does the lighting design. Dennis Kurtz does a nice job with a very workable set using wagons to bring on different locations. Jocelyne Fowler does costumes, which include an abundance of black and white. Fowler makes up for the drabness when she breaks the habit at the end of the second act and runs the gambit of electric silver garbs.

Rake’s cast, as usual, is large but not overwhelming. He has an Ensemble of only eleven, which includes Carrie Sleeper-Bowers as Sister Mary Theresa, Brittany D. Henderson as Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours, Corissa Camille DeVerse, Shelleigh-Marie Ferguson, Lindsay Enbysk Hovey, Kathy Kluska, Donavan Mahannah, Angela Morgan, Emily Riesser, Naa’rai Tilson and Lisa Arden Wright. This very flexible hoard talks the talk, dances the dance and sings the song equally as well, rounding out and supporting the main characters.

Linda Palacios is Michelle and Ashley Koon is Tina, the back-up singers. Each does very well in the roles – in both song and acting; they are quite believable.

Russell Campbell plays the sleaze Curtis Jackson with a slippery, albeit pleasing, voice – even when he lovingly sings “When I Find My Baby” and accents that he’s going to kill her.

The big boss is supported by a trio of henchmen, his nephew TJ, Joey and Pablo.

John Miller is Joey. Miller makes him the typical dumbbell mobster, who stumbles over his own feet.

Mathew Michael is Pablo. Michael’s Pablo is Hispanic who knows no English – except when he’s singing – so speaks in unintelligible sort-of Spanish.

Isaiah Parker is a cocky TJ, who struts his idiotic ideas with gusto and smooth dance moves.

Dale Bowers doubles, briefly, as Ernie (the Snitch), and as Monsignor O’Hara, the genial priest who oversees the sisters of The Holy Order of the Little Sisters of Our Mother of Perpetual Faith.

DuWayne Andrews Jr. is Eddie Souther, the police chief who sequesters our witness in the convent. Andrews does well as the love-smitten cop with an urge to purge the bad guys and deliver his diva from destruction.

Lark Orvick-Moore plays Sister Mary Lazarus, the senior sister who sings and dances with the spirit of a novice.

Kat Fresh is Sister Mary Patrick, who posses a heavenly voice and isn’t afraid to let it out especially when testifying that “It’s Good to Be a Nun.”

Maggie Barry is Sister Mary Robert, the novice who finds her voice when encouraged to “Raise Your Voice.” Barry is charming in the roll of the nun-in-waiting who waivers between the outside and the cloistered world.

Diane Lee Bozzo is a reluctant Mother Superior with an amazing vibrato voice which stands out when she sings “Haven’t Got a Prayer.” Bozzo softens her character’s view of her charge in time to join in the frivolity of the final reprise of “Sister Act.”

LaNita Hudson shines as the lustrous, beauty Deloris Van Cartier, the singer who has a soul forced upon her and learns to love it. Hudson acts, dances and sings her way into the hearts of the audience. When she appears as the gold-laden star in the finale, the audience is on their feet to show their appreciation of her performance.

In fact, it was so good, there was even a surprise visit from the Pope, who blessed Hudson and the company as well as the audience!

“Sister Act” continues at Tacoma Musical Playhouse at 7116 Sixth Avenue, just east of Jackson, through June 3, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

For reservations or more information, call the box office at (253) 565-6867 or go online to www.tmp.org.

“Sister Act” has the three Ms of a good show: Murder, Music and Miracles. It’s a quiet murder; it’s melodious music and it’s a miracle because, as the nuns sing, God really did “Bless Our Show!”