UP Historial Society Annual Garden Tour 20-21 May 2017

Submitted by Karen Benveniste

The University Place Historical Society presents its annual Garden Tour this weekend May 20 & 21, from 11 am to 4 pm. Six private gardens and two community gardens are featured along with opportunities to bid on Seahawks tickets and memorabilia.

Many other special features, including a plant sale, are planned. Tickets are $20 at Willow Tree gardens and Interiors, Grassi’s Boutique, Chirp and Co., Lakewold Gardens, and Portland Avenue Nursery.

Tickets also available during the event at the Curran House, 4009 Curran Lane, future home of the UP history museum.

For more information: uphistoricalsociety.org/