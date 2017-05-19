Steilacoom Town Administrator report to council, May 19

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – June 6, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – June 12, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – May 24, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – June 1, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Public Safety:

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Emphasis Patrols:

Public Safety officers and the Chief will be conducting emphasis patrols on school zones and arterials throughout Town for the next month. Additionally, stop sign and distracted driving (use of cell phones) will be receiving additional attention.

Public Works:

General:

Roe Street Project:

The contractor raised manholes, catch basins, and other utility related infrastructure this week. Once the asphalt has cured, they will return to stripe, restore adjoining properties, and complete punch list items.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued spraying noxious weeds in the right-of-ways concentrating on Steilacoom Boulevard, Marietta Street, D Street and View Road. Additionally, they repaired a sink hole on Nisqually Street, continued clean-up from the recent storms, jetted culverts on Short Street, mowed and swept right-of-ways, and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew replaced a transformer on Union Avenue between Champion Street and Martin Street; coordinated with the contractor boring between First Street and Second Street; continued work related to the Birch Street development; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed hydrant maintenance; submitted the annual Water Use Efficiency Report to the Department of Health ; jetted sewers; and performed other system maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew focused on mowing, activating sprinkler systems and water fountains, and grounds maintenance. The Cedar Creek Work Crew focused on rehabilitating the Rigney Road/Steilacoom Boulevard triangle area..

Community Events:

Confidential Document Shredding Event – May 20:

The Town of Steilacoom in partnership with LeMay is offering a confidential document shredding event on May 20 from 9 AM to noon at the Public Works Facility, 1030 Roe Street.

Other:

Representative Dick Muri Opens 28th District Office in Steilacoom:

Now that the 105-day regular session of the Washington State Legislature is complete, Rep. Dick Muri has opened his 28th District office.

The office was closed during the regular Legislative session from Jan. 9 until April 23. During that time, Muri maintained an office at the state Capitol. Although the Legislature was immediately called back to special session, Muri’s legislative assistant, LJ Rohrer, returned to the District to open the office.

In order to better serve Pierce County residents, it is centrally located in Steilacoom.

“A district office makes it convenient for people to share their concerns,” said Muri. “I invite people to drop by and visit. We’re here to serve 28th Legislative District residents and help with any issues, or questions, they may have.”

The 28th District office is located at 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, 98388. Office hours are 7:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The phone number is (253) 301-2278.

Individuals who would like to meet with Muri are encouraged to call his legislative assistant (253) 589-7160 or send an email.

Fish Beautify Saltar’s Point:

Saturday, 13 May, Steilacoom Kiwanis members teamed with 5th graders from Saltar’s Point Elementary School to Beautify Saltar’s Point.

Kiwanians, under the tutelage of Fred Crumley cut and primed 250 fish and the 5th graders, led by teacher Ryan Slater, painted the fish. Saturday, the effort culminated with a work party from Kiwanis and the school to hang the artistic masterpieces. This is a great effort to make our community better. Thanks to all who participated