Paving brings overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures at Center Drive in DuPont

DUPONT – During the overnight hours of Saturday, May 20, and Monday, May 22, contractor crews working on the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project will reduce northbound Interstate 5 to a single lane and close the weigh station and the Center Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 for paving.

Saturday, May 20

Lane closures on northbound I-5 will begin at 8 p.m. at the weigh station. At 11 p.m., the Center Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 7 a.m. Sunday, May 21. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Monday, May 22

Lane closures on northbound I-5 will begin at 8 p.m. At 11 p.m., the Center Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close until 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 23.

The work is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled at a later date. During the ramp closures, a signed detour will be in place.

In addition to the lane closures listed above, from May 22-25, drivers can expect overnight single- and double-lane closures on both directions of I-5 within the project limits.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.

