Islamic Extremism Subject of Talk by Army War College Fellow LTC Owen Ray

TACOMA, WASH. — Lieutenant Colonel Owen Ray will speak at UW Tacoma on Monday, May 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Ray is the University of Washington War College Fellow for 2016-2017. His presentation will focus on the resurgence of Islamic extremism in Southeast Asia.

Ray has spent most of his career as a Special Forces officer in the U.S. Army. He has been involved with missions around the world including in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Philippines. Ray served as a military aide to former President Barack Obama from 2011 to 2013. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School.

Ray is the University of Washington’s second War College Fellow. Lieutenant Colonel Jaren Rice served in that role from 2015 to 2016. The Asia-Pacific-centered fellowship is a partnership between UW, the Army War College and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Fellows spend a year taking courses and researching one or more countries in the Pacific. They also hold public discussions on their topic and are tasked with briefing Congressional staff about their research. UW is only the second West Coast school with such a fellowship, joining Stanford University.

Who: US Army War College Fellow Lt. Col. Owen G. Ray.

What: Presentation – “The Second Wave: Resurgence of Violent Islamic Extremism in Southeast Asia”

When: Monday, May 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Tioga Library Building Room 307B, UW Tacoma campus (map), Tacoma, Wash.

Cost: This event is free and open to the public