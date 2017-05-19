The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Developer Mehedinti Expands Digital Expertise at JayRay

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by JayRay Ads & PR

Florin Mehedinti joins JayRay as senior developer to help JayRay clients improve their digital presence and market effectively online.

Florin Mehedinti of JayRay Ads & PR

He comes to JayRay from Lynden Incorporated, where he cultivated a passion for purposeful design. Most recently, he designed and developed customized applications to help staff work more effectively at the shipping and logistics firm.

“Florin is a keen strategic thinker with an unusual combination of technical skill, creativity and project management,” said Kathleen Deakins, JayRay president.

As a web developer and graphic designer, Mehedinti has taken projects from concept to fully operational web and mobile applications. Among them is the web platform he designed for DiscoverU, a nonprofit organization that helps Seattle and South King County students explore career interests and pathways.

He is a keyboardist and singer who lives in Tacoma with his young daughter and family.

About JayRay: JayRay has crafted strategy and integrated services to help improve lives through thoughtful, provocative communications since 1970. For more information, visit www.jayray.com.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *