Developer Mehedinti Expands Digital Expertise at JayRay

Florin Mehedinti joins JayRay as senior developer to help JayRay clients improve their digital presence and market effectively online.

He comes to JayRay from Lynden Incorporated, where he cultivated a passion for purposeful design. Most recently, he designed and developed customized applications to help staff work more effectively at the shipping and logistics firm.

“Florin is a keen strategic thinker with an unusual combination of technical skill, creativity and project management,” said Kathleen Deakins, JayRay president.

As a web developer and graphic designer, Mehedinti has taken projects from concept to fully operational web and mobile applications. Among them is the web platform he designed for DiscoverU, a nonprofit organization that helps Seattle and South King County students explore career interests and pathways.

He is a keyboardist and singer who lives in Tacoma with his young daughter and family.

