Chambers Creek Foundation Gala to Celebrate 10 Years

University Place, WA – The non-profit Chambers Creek Foundation is welcoming the public to join in a special evening to celebrate the last decade of accomplishment on Pierce County’s Chambers Creek Properties in University Place. This Gala and Auction coincides with the 10 Year Anniversary of Foundation’s original Gala before the opening of the extraordinary Chambers Bay Golf Course, Central and North Meadows and the Soundview-Grandview trail loop.

Join the Foundation, on Saturday, June 24, 2017 for an evening of dining, silent auction and entertainment as we celebrate the accomplishments of the last decade and take a look “Ten Years Beyond the Threshold of Extraordinary”. The Gala, a ticketed event, will be held at the Chambers Bay Pavilion over looking Chambers Bay and the Chambers Creek Properties.

The Foundation, with its partners Pierce County and KemperSports will be showcasing the past, present and future of the Chambers Creek Properties, and will be honoring those whose visionary ideas have created the Properties we have today and the exciting plans for the future of Chambers Bay and the other recreational features. “I look forward to celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the opening of Chambers Bay,” said Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “I applaud the forward-thinking people who worked tirelessly to reclaim and remake the property allowing the residents of Pierce County and beyond to enjoy this site for generations to come.”

All funds raised from the Gala will be used by the Foundation to help build additional trails in Chambers Creek Canyon, support recreation projects and other public access features on the Properties. In addition to the trails and meadows, the Foundation has worked with community leaders to contribute more than $1 million of funding for the Playground by the Sound, picnic shelters in North Meadow, dozens of memorial benches, water fountains around the site, the Labyrinth, Spot of Shade plaza, and Bridge to the Beach projects.

Corporate Sponsorship for the Gala and Auction currently includes Robert Trent Jones II, the golf course architects, Heritage Distilling Co. and the Chambers Bay Resort. Join us and your friends, as we make this evening event an “I Remember When” celebration.

For tickets register at: chamberscelebration.eventbrite.com. For donation and volunteer info see www.chambersckfoundation.org.