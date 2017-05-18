Teenager writing and art talent shines in Pierce County Library’s contest

TACOMA – Nearly 1,000 teenagers showed their talents in Pierce County Library System’s 21st annual Our Own Expressions Teen Writing and Art Contest. From more than 900 poems, short stories, drawings and photographs, local artists selected 36 winners in various categories. The young artists showed energy, emotions and pure expressions with their words, drawings and photos.

This winter, teenagers in grades seven to 12 submitted their best poetry, short story, photography and/or drawing. Judges reviewed the writing entries evaluating originality, style, general presentation, grammar, spelling and evidence of skill appropriate for the writer’s age. Judges evaluated the entries on the basis of composition, evidence of skill appropriate with the age of the artist, creativity and effective use of media.

At a free public event at Pacific Lutheran University on Wednesday May 31, at 7 p.m. the winning authors and artists will showcase their work.

Poetry Winners

Grades 7-8: 1st—Zoie McCarter, Sumner; 2nd—Angelo Acosta, Lakewood; 3rd—Honor Tamminga, Gig Harbor

Grades 9-10: 1st—G Alvarado, Puyallup; 2nd—Quinn Sukhia, Gig Harbor; 3rd—Avery Welch, Auburn

Grades 11-12: 1st—Angie Le, University Place; 2nd—Keir Adamson, Gig Harbor; 3rd—Will Lewellen, Lakewood

Short Story Winners

Grades 7-8: 1st— Tallin Rivers, Gig Harbor; 2nd—Josiah Mellott, University Place; 3rd—Manye Kwablah, Tacoma

Grades 9-10: 1st—Alyssa Young, Lakewood; 2nd—Michelle Foster, Tacoma; 3rd—R. M., University Place

Grades 11-12: 1st—Finlay Adamson, Gig Harbor; 2nd—Keir Adamson, Gig Harbor; 3rd—Will Lewellen, Lakewood

Photography Winners

Grades 7-8: 1st— Caitlyn Higgenbottom, Tacoma; 2nd—Logan Foster, Puyallup; 3rd—Trevor Drummond, Tacoma

Grades 9-10: 1st—Jacob Million, Steilacoom; 2nd— R. M., University Place; 3rd—Aleah Haugen, Eatonville

Grades 11-12: 1st—Rian Kasner, Puyallup; 2nd—Evelyn Yielding, Lakewood; 3rd—Sarah Hull, Graham

Drawing Winners

Grades 7-8: 1st—Rory Jacobs, Puyallup; 2nd—Josiah Mellot, University Place; 3rd—Dylan Cho, University Place

Grades 9-10: 1st—Seo Kim, Puyallup; 2nd—Ayat Alkadban, Puyallup; 3rd—Katherine Hunter, Buckley

Grades 11-12: 1st—Grace Lee, University Place; 2nd—Damita Gomez, Lakewood; 3rd—Kayla Schunzel, Gig Harbor

The News Tribune, Pacific Lutheran University and Print NW help fund the contest. See the winning entries at expressions.pcls.us and copies of the winners’ booklet at Pierce County Libraries as well as winning students’ school libraries.