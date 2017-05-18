Summer is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Summer is the ultimate people dog. Found wandering in the Tacoma Mall parking lot, she leapt into a Good Samaritan’s car when prompted — no hesitation at all, the Pit Bull was ready to love.

While she’s not so keen on sharing your love with other canines, she’s sweet as a summer day around human folk. The four-year-old is also active as can be, and thrills at the chance for a good, long walk. Fall for our smiley miss today — #A515987. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.