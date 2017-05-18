Rangers to receive awards for role in Afghanistan

U.S. Army Rangers from 2d Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment will be recognized for their combat actions in a combat awards ceremony at the Battalion Memorial Friday, May 19 at 1:30 p.m.

Among the awards scheduled to be presented are a Silver Star, Bronze Star Medals for valor, and Joint Service Commendation Medals for valor and a Purple Heart.

Rangers returned earlier this year from Afghanistan, marking the 23rd combat deployment of the battalion in support of the War on Terror.