Rangers to receive awards for role in Afghanistan

U.S. Army Rangers from 2d Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment will be recognized for their combat actions in a combat awards ceremony at the Battalion Memorial Friday, May 19 at 1:30 p.m.
Among the awards scheduled to be presented are a Silver Star, Bronze Star Medals for valor, and Joint Service Commendation Medals for valor and a Purple Heart.
Rangers returned earlier this year from Afghanistan, marking the 23rd combat deployment of the battalion in support of the War on Terror.
Comments
John Rowe says
23 combat deployments to fight war on terror and Afghanistan is worse now than ever before.
We spend more of our hard earned money than the next 7 countries combined on ‘defense’ and Trump wants to increase by 54 billion more dollars.
We are not fighting a war on terror as much as a corporate colonization/expansion plan with a public duped into using our ‘brave young men and women’ to help advance.