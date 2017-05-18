Pierce College hires new director for development

Pierce College is proud to announce the hiring of Jennifer Wolbrecht as the Foundation’s new director for development. Wolbrecht comes to Pierce College after spending more than 12 years with the Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma.

Metro Parks provides more than 65 parks and recreation activities to the city of Tacoma’s residents as well as the greater Puget Sound region.

In her most recent position at Metro Parks, she served as resource development manager. In this position, she coordinated and managed all aspects of fundraising programs. Previously, she served as the corporate relations manager, where she developed and managed corporate relations activities, including volunteers, partnerships and corporate sponsorships.

Wolbrecht is looking forward to bringing her development and relationship building expertise to Pierce College. “It became a goal of mine to one day work on a college campus,” she said. “I really appreciate the culture of continuous learning, and I’m excited to grow the college’s alumni relations and engage with people in the college community.”

Wolbrecht holds a bachelor’s degree in theatre/dance and nonprofit management from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.