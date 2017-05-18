Noise advisory for Camp Murray neighbors on May 19th

CAMP MURRAY, WA – The Washington National Guard will fire a cannon salute beginning at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Friday, May 19th, at the north end of the parade field.

The cannon salute is part of a celebration of retirement ceremony for Col. Stephen Myers. The duration of the ceremonial cannon firing is estimated to be less than 20 seconds, but will be audible in Tillicum, on Camp Murray and on parts of Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Questions or concerns should be directed to the Washington National Guard public affairs office at 253-512-8989.

The citizen-soldiers and airmen of the Washington Military Department are dedicated to the mission of safeguarding lives and property in Washington state.