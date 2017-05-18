MultiCare Tacoma General, Allenmore hospitals recognized for stroke care

Submitted by MultiCare Health System

Several community hospitals in the MultiCare Health System have once again been recognized for providing a high level of stroke care by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association as part of the 2017 “Get With The Guidelines” awards.

MultiCare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital (which, for purposes of the award, includes MultiCare Allenmore Hospital) all received the 2017 “Get With The Guidelines” Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, which recognize MultiCare’s efforts to provide the most appropriate stroke treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Gold hospitals follow treatment guidelines in certain key measures at least 85 percent of the time and have maintained this performance level for two or more consecutive 12-month periods. The Plus awards represent a current gold or silver award and additional 75 percent compliance with specific quality measures for at least 12 consecutive months.

This is the fourth year in a row that Good Samaritan and Tacoma General/Allenmore have achieved this level of performance. Auburn Medical Center has received the Gold Plus Quality Achievement award for five years running.

MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General/Allenmore hospitals also qualified for “Target: Stroke” Honor Roll Elite status, making them part of an elite group of hospitals recognized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. The hospitals earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period.

