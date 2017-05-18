“Money in the 1840s and 1850s” May 21 at Historic Fort Steilacoom

Submitted by Carol Neufeld Stout

Hear Claire Keller-Scholz talk about the many mediums of exchange (money) in use at Fort Nisqually and surrounding areas in the 1840’s and 1850’s. She will examine how Fort Nisqually served as a “bank” for a variety of financial transactions in Puget Sound.

To hear her free presentation, come to Historic Fort Steilacoom on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. in Quarters 2 located at 9601 Steilacoom Blvd. Lakewood, WA 98498 (on the grounds of Western State Hospital). Donations gladly accepted.

For more information call: 253-582-5838 or go to www.historicfortsteilacoom.org