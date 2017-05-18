Bates: Friday’s Northwest Now highlights Youth Apprenticeship Program

As the cost for tuition at four-year universities continues to skyrocket, so does the dismay among high school students who wish to continue their education after graduation.

But now there’s a new option for those students who wish to learn a skill that could lead to high-paying careers.

On this edition of Northwest Now, host Tom Layson takes a closer look at Governor Jay Inslee’s Youth Apprenticeship program . We’ll hear from representatives from the Governor’s Office, L&I, and the Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee .

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Use the list below to find us on TV. You can also watch past episodes and learn more about the show on our website .

