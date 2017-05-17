Weekend closure of southbound I-5 exit #135 and Bay Street / East 27th Street intersection begins Friday

TACOMA – Drivers who use the southbound Interstate 5 exit to State Route 167 or Portland Avenue in Tacoma (Exit #135) will need to plan ahead for alternate routes this weekend.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, May 19, contractor crews working on the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road – Northbound HOV project will close the southbound I-5 exit #135 and the Bay Street/East 27th Street intersection around-the clock through 4 a.m. Monday, May 22 to rebuild and pave the intersection.

Drivers who would normally use that exit will instead be detoured to southbound SR 7, East 38th Street, and northbound I-5 to Portland Avenue.

Concert-goers attending the Saturday, May 20 Life in Color event at the Tacoma Dome are encouraged to plan extra time into their travels to accommodate the detour route or find an alternate route.

During the weekend closure, local law enforcement will be on hand to assist with traffic control at East 26th Street and Portland Avenue intersection.

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.