TCC’s Fall Financial Aid Deadline is May 24

Will you be a TCC student Fall 2017? TCC’s financial aid application deadline is May 24. Make sure you get your paperwork in on time!

Complete a 2017-18 FAFSA (make sure TCC is listed on it)

Complete the electronic 2017-2018 institutional form (it’s located on the main financial aid page of your TCC student portal)

Complete and submit any other required documents. Check your Student Center ‘to do’ list.

Please read the ‘how to apply’ tab, located on the main financial aid page of your TCC student portal for complete 2017-2018 application information.

We look forward to seeing you in the fall!