Hunger Walk & 5K Run will help provide dairy to families in need

Does a stroll through in the park sound like a great way to spend your Saturday morning? How about a run on the trails? At the Hunger Walk & 5K Run you can enjoy either of these and help your neighbors in need at the same time.

On May 20, Emergency Food Network is hosting the Hunger Walk & 5K Run at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood. Participants in this 37th annual event will walk around Waughop Lake or run through the trees in a chip-timed 5K. Family-friendly activities and live music are also provided at the start/finish line.

“The community’s involvement in this event will have a profound impact on our neighbors who need our help,” said Helen McGovern-Pilant, Executive Director at Emergency Food Network.

Throughout the year, EFN distributes a variety of food that is donated by farmers, the government, and community members. However, to ensure there is a reliable source of staple foods available for food pantries, Emergency Food Network also purchases, by the semi-truckload, six staple items including rice, beans, oats, canned fruit, canned vegetables, and a frozen protein.

The funding from the Hunger Walk & 5K Run will help Emergency Food Network add dairy to list of items regularly purchased, fulfilling the need for more dairy in the emergency food system.

The Hunger Walk & 5K Run was previously hosted by Associated Ministries. At the beginning of this year, they passed the leadership of the event on to Emergency Food Network, however, Associated Ministries is still very involved in the event.

Emergency Food Network has seen a great amount of support from local businesses for the Hunger Walk & 5K Run. Event sponsors include Tucci & Sons, Waste Connections, Commencement Bank, Coordinated Care, Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala, Whole Foods Chambers Bay, and Zack Rosenbloom & Associates.

For more information or to register for the Hunger Walk & 5K Run visit www.efoodnet.org.