3rd Annual Lakewood Developer’s Forum set for June 15

The 3rd Annual Lakewood Developer’s Forum (register) will be held June 15, 2017 (8:00 – 10:00 a.m.) in the McGavick Conference Center on the Clover Park Technical College campus.
The Program
- Federal Housing Priorities & Financial Services Committee Legislation – Congressman Denny Heck
- Project Showcase – Highlights from Developers on Real Projects in Lakewood
- Development Services – Meet our Team and hear about how Predictability and Customer Service are our Top Priority
- Council Programs – Learn how our business friendly programs will support future growth
- Opportunities – Hear about a few of the areas we think are prime for development
- Networking!!
