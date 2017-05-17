The Suburban Times

3rd Annual Lakewood Developer’s Forum set for June 15

The 3rd Annual Lakewood Developer’s Forum (register) will be held June 15, 2017 (8:00 – 10:00 a.m.) in the McGavick Conference Center on the Clover Park Technical College campus.

The Program

  • Federal Housing Priorities & Financial Services Committee Legislation – Congressman Denny Heck
  • Project Showcase – Highlights from Developers on Real Projects in Lakewood
  • Development Services – Meet our Team and hear about how Predictability and Customer Service are our Top Priority
  • Council Programs – Learn how our business friendly programs will support future growth
  • Opportunities – Hear about a few of the areas we think are prime for development
  • Networking!!

