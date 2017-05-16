DuPont: Signal improvement work this week

Starting Thursday, May 18, additional traffic signal upgrades will take place at Barksdale/DuPont-Steilacoom/Wilmington interchange at Exit 119 off Interstate 5 in DuPont.

Crews will add a second signal controller and re-program the signal timing to improve operations at this intersection.

Drivers should be aware of the following:

Flaggers and officers will control the intersections, since traffic signals will not be operational during the upgrades.

Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays.

The signal changes made at this interchange a few weeks ago were designed to keep vehicles from being caught on the railroad tracks. Initial changes to the signal timing caused significant traffic delays and Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and Sound Transit are now making additional upgrades to address those long delays. However, the goal of ensuring drivers and pedestrians are safe around trains continues, since it was a promise made to the community when the new railroad route was designed. While signal timing will improve from current conditions, traffic at this interchange still will be controlled at a higher level than in previous years.

Beginning this fall, 14 passenger trains will be traveling through this intersection each day at speeds up to 79 mph. WSDOT and Sound Transit want to prevent tragedies at this interchange and keeping vehicles off the railroad tracks is key.