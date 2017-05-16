Clover Park School District Employees of the Year selected

LAKEWOOD—Three Clover Park School District (CPSD) employees were honored as Employees of the Year at a districtwide celebration on May 8. Since 1987, CPSD has honored exemplary employees in three categories: certificated, classified and administrative. Award recipients are chosen by an independent panel of Lakewood citizens.

2017 CPSD Employees of the Year are:

Ray Kurtz, Certificated Employee of the Year;

Yolanda Haskins, Classified Employee of the Year; and

Kristi Webster, Administrative Employee of the Year.

Ray Kurtz, Dean of Students, Lochburn Middle School

Ray has worked in the district for more than 20 years; before becoming dean of students at Lochburn, he was a math teacher/facilitator. His dedication to students from his days as a teacher extends into his role as dean. He is described as dedicated, steady, reliable, professional and knowledgeable. The caring support he has for students is seen in everything he does; he always takes the time to get to know every student and works with families and staff to address discipline concerns in a fair and constructive way. He is a great problem solver, leader and listener.

Yolanda Haskins, Assessment Technician, Assessment and Program Evaluation

Yolanda is dedicated to her work in making sure assessments are carried out and data collected to a high standard of accuracy. Her supervisor describes her as positive, proactive and professional, and “a bright light in the office and for the entire district.” Yolanda’s phone is always ringing, often with people calling with complex problems. Yolanda handles every situation with grace and humor, and will come in early and stay late to problem-solve and make sure a good outcome is reached. Colleagues describe Yolanda as extremely hard-working, flat-out amazing, and remark on her positive influence on students as an advisor of the African-American Club and other student activities at Clover Park High School.

Kristi Webster, Principal, Lake Louise Elementary

Kristi has dedicated 36 years to education, and seven years of it to CPSD as the principal of Lake Louise Elementary, which was recognized as a School of Distinction in 2016. She is a natural leader, and her staff and students adore her. She is great at bringing everyone together for a common goal: creating promising futures for students. She involves not only staff, but the entire community in this effort. She have the temperament needed to be a great principal, knows how to use data to benefit her students and inform her school’s teaching philosophy and approach; all qualities of a great administrator.