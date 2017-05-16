Submitted by St Mary’s Church

Are you caring for someone with memory loss? If so, you may want to visit the monthly caregiver support group that meets at St Mary’s Church in Lakewood. This group is a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others.

Participants are all on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. This free information and support group for unpaid care partners, family members and friends is held the 3rd Saturday of each month from 10:30 am-12:00 pm at St Mary’s Episcopal Church. St Mary’s Episcopal Church is located at 10630 Gravelly Lake Dr SW in Lakewood. For more information, contact group facilitator McKenzie Golden at (253) 271-4073 or the Parish Administrator, Pat Le Roy at 253-588-6621.