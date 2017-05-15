Wednesday daytime lane closure on northbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street

LAKEWOOD – Drivers heading to Tillicum or Camp Murray from northbound Interstate 5 will need add additional time to their commute and plan for an alternate route on Wednesday, May 17.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the northbound I-5 exit #122 left turn lane to Berkeley Street SW. The right lane leading to Jackson Avenue and Madigan Army Medical Center will remain open.

Drivers going to Tillicum or Camp Murray are advised to exit at Thorne Lane, exit #123.

The closure is necessary so crews can extract two malfunctioning water pumps that will be repaired off-site. The 1950’s era pumps remove storm water from I-5. Temporary pumps are being used in the interim. Once the pumps are repaired, drivers can expect a similar lane closure for reinstallation at a later date.