Steilacoom Town Council, May 16 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 (6:30 p.m.). Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of May 2, 2017
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #105029 – #105035 in the amount of $198,557.83
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #105040 – #105065 in the amount of $53,354.55
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Action Items
    1. Temporary Uses and Structures Ordinance (AB 2749) (Ordinance # 1550)
  6. New Items
    1. Personnel Regulations Update (AB 2799) (*)
  7. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  8. Executive Session

