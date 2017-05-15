Steilacoom Town Council, May 16 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 (6:30 p.m.). Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of May 2, 2017
- Approval of Payroll Checks #105029 – #105035 in the amount of $198,557.83
- Approval of Claims Checks #105040 – #105065 in the amount of $53,354.55
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Action Items
- Temporary Uses and Structures Ordinance (AB 2749) (Ordinance # 1550)
- New Items
- Personnel Regulations Update (AB 2799) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Executive Session
