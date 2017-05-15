SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 reopens in Tacoma

TACOMA – There is good news to share for drivers who use the northbound State Route 7 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma. Over the weekend, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the I-5 – M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project were able to successfully reconstruct and open the SR 7 ramp and the I-705 ramp to northbound I-5. Both ramps reopened at 3 a.m., Monday, May 15.

On March 1, the SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 was closed so crews could realign the ramp with a newly widened I-5. Unusually heavy rainfall slowed progress of the work. WSDOT would like to thank drivers for their patience during this closure.

An updated list of overnight ramp closures for this week can be found online at www.tacomatraffic.com. The list now includes the following overnight closure:

Southbound I-5 ramp to southbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. Monday, May 15 until 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 for pothole repairs.

Recent construction photos can be viewed on WSDOT’s Flickr account.