Rep. Dick Muri opens 28th District office in Steilacoom

Submitted by Washington State House Republican Communications

Now that the 105-day regular session of the Washington State Legislature is complete, Rep. Dick Muri has opened his 28th District office.

The office was closed during the regular Legislative session from Jan. 9 until April 23. During that time, Muri maintained an office at the state Capitol. Although the Legislature was immediately called back to special session, Muri’s legislative assistant, LJ Rohrer, returned to the District to open the office.

In order to better serve Pierce County residents, it is centrally located in Steilacoom.

“A district office makes it convenient for people to share their concerns,” said Muri. “I invite people to drop by and visit. We’re here to serve 28th Legislative District residents and help with any issues, or questions, they may have.”

The 28th District office is located at 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, 98388. Office hours are 7:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The phone number is (253) 301-2278.

Individuals who would like to meet with Muri are encouraged to call his legislative assistant (253) 589-7160 or send an email.