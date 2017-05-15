Fish Beautify Saltar’s Point

Submitted by Steilacoom Kiwanis Club

Saturday, 13 May, Steilacoom Kiwanis members teamed with 5th graders from Saltar’s Point Elementary School to Beautify Saltar’s Point.

Sheila Moberg, Fred Crumley and others hanging the fish The work party with Saltar’s Elementary 5th Grade Teacher, Ryan Slater and other helpers Some of the artistic fish at Saltar’s Point

Kiwanians, under the tutelage of Fred Crumley cut and primed 250 fish and the 5th graders, led by teacher Ryan Slater, painted the fish. Saturday, the effort culminated with a work party from Kiwanis and the school to hang the artistic masterpieces. This is a great effort to make our community better. Thanks to all who participated.