The Reluctant Exhibitor at Lakewood City Hall

Submitted by Ed Kane

Lakewood’s latest artistic discovery is exhibiting her creations on the gallery wall at Lakewood City Hall. The gallery wall is located on the first floor of the building by the elevator and has been one of the City’s best kept secrets. Carole’s art will be up through July. This will be the first time her work has been publicly exhibited.

Small town Kansas talent has made its way to Lakewood in the form of Carole Boughton She has always had a penchant for creative activities, enjoying crafting and sewing most of her life. After two years of college she met and married, living in Kansas for another two years. In 1960 she resettled in Tacoma and eventually moved to University Place where she and her family remained for 42 years.

Choosing to be a stay-at-home mom she raised a son and three daughters while getting involved in quilting in the ‘80s. About the same time she took up oil painting, then, in 1992 migrated to watercolor, an art medium she continues working in today. She moved to Lakewood in 2004. While calling watercolor painting “her love of the arts,” she continues her quilting. Carole currently enjoys her quilters’ organization, her church and her friends, and fits travel in whenever she can. She credits her mother, who she calls “a very good artist,” with her own love of art and the creative spirit.

The exhibits are hosted by the Lakewood Arts Commission. Commission members are always seeking artists interested in submitting their work for consideration. Contact Commission Chair Ed Kane by email at lakewoodnews@harbornet.com for information.

The public is invited to explore artworks of artists in our own region, with each selected artist displaying for a three month period. The commission’s second gallery space will soon be opening in the Lakewood History Museum. Both galleries are open to the public at no cost.