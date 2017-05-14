Ace Hardware one step closer in DuPont

The construction of a 3-story approximately 90,000 square foot building with 79,216 square feet of self-storage and leasing office and approximately 11,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor retail area is expected to be completed and occupied in 2018.

Located at 1585 McNeil Street in DuPont the forthcoming Ace Hardware and Storage Center was found to not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment, and an Environmental Impact Statement is not required under RCW 43.21c.030(2).