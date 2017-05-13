Overnight I-5 ramp and lane closures scheduled near DuPont

DUPONT – Overnight lane and ramp closures are scheduled for both directions of Interstate 5 through DuPont during the week of May 15 so contractor crews can install barrier, pave and stripe the shoulders of I-5 as part of the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project.

The work is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled at a later date. During the ramp closures, a signed detour will be in place.

Ramp closures

Tuesday, May 16 through Friday, May 19

The Mounts Road on-ramp to northbound I-5, weigh station ramps and the Center Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

Overnight single- and double-lane closures will take place throughout the week on both directions of I-5 within the project limits. Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.