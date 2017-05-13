Cougar mom and daughter team ramp up donations for food pantry

Washington State University announced a recent push for donations by a Cougar mother and daughter team yielded 276 pounds of food and hygiene products to the university’s TRIO Food Pantry. Jody Coppedge-Pope of Lakewood, Wash., worked to raise awareness and encourage donations to the pantry through Facebook and at her place of employment. She and her daughter, Carina Coppedge-Pope, then transported the goods from Lakewood to Pullman.