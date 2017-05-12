TNT Opinion: Cure for cynicism? Run for local office

Election filing week is May 15-19. It’s a chance to look out for your community’s interests, and a golden opportunity to forget the ugly divisions of last year’s presidential election.
Comments
John Arbeeny says
If you want to know why there are so few non-partisan candidates running, first consider whom most benefits from this situation: it’s the incumbents themselves. Their actions have thrown a wet blanket on citizen interest and hence the number of candidates running. I’d suggest there are three common threads. First, conventional wisdom seems to demand non-partisan officials become neither “red” nor “blue” but somehow “centrist” or “purple” in an effort to ditch their partisan ties and “fuzzy up” values and principles. Second, many incumbents and councils exhibit an almost pathological avoidance of dissent. Their motto seems to be “can’t we all just get along?” Lastly, incumbency itself presents formidable obstacles regardless of whether the incumbent is a good, bad, or indifferent representative.
Contrary to conventional wisdom, I think partisanship increases, not decreases, the number and quality of non-partisan position candidates. Values and principles matter and shouldn’t have to change because you run for non-partisan office. Partisan endorsements can easily identify candidate values and principles, their credo, in a single word, “Republican” or “Democrat”, often better than brief voter pamphlet statement or campaign flyer. Even when doorbelling, citizens will often first ask your party affiliation because they know it means something. Partisan organizations also serve as launching pads for non-partisan candidates while elected non-partisan officials provide a pool of experienced candidates for partisan elections. Just try running a successful non-partisan campaign totally devoid of partisan organizational or personal connections: you can’t. You have to be true to whom you are and what you believe in or why bother running?
People don’t run for office when all they see is “contention-less” government. Dissent is the spice that makes government interesting and people interested. It’s the lack, avoidance or quashing of dissent, not just the absence of polarizing issues, that lulls the public and potential candidates into complacency and apathy. Elected officials are supposed to get you interested in your own government: not put you to sleep. They have to stop blaming, or using as an excuse, the public’s apathy when they play a key role in creating that apathy. Embracing dissent, a necessary component of representation, is part of their job. A past TNT article questioned the Port of Tacoma’s practice of serial commission meetings that ironed out issues in private so there was unanimity in public. Why run for office when all decisions are prepackaged and approved behind closed doors? What difference could you make if elected? None! So why would you run?
Elected officials need to look in the mirror. Their power as incumbents and willingness to wield it maintains this monopoly. Incumbency is perhaps the toughest hurdle a challenger has to leap. The incumbent’s edge in experience, access to the press, knowledge of issues and ability to raise money all contribute to this advantage. These advantages do not necessarily correspond to the incumbent’s ability to represent you: only their ability to remain in office. Be suspicious when incumbents tout the advantages of their incumbency as the primary reason for your vote! If incumbents truly wanted competition, they could even the playing field by simply retiring after one or two terms and allow “fresh blood” into the process. The best way to generate non-partisan candidates is have an open non-partisan position as demonstrated in past Lakewood’s City Council elections.
Rather than looking at cities that have entrenched incumbents and uncontested elections for answers, take a look at those that have many candidates running and learn from their experience. Look inside, not outside, the political system that supports the status quo as a condition for changing it. Don’t expect incumbents to line up in support since this approach attacks their position of power and influence. It’s in their best interest, not the citizens’, to keep things just as they are. If this trend continues, representative government will indeed become a thing of the past. How do we increase citizen interest in politics and the number of non-partisan candidates? It’s really quite a simple political equation:
Credo + Contention + Competition = Candidates
John Arbeeny
Past Lakewood City Council Member and Deputy Mayor
2003-2008