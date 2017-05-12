Submitted by Dennis Higashiyama

The Studio Fitness Healthy Start 5k will take place this Saturday, May 13th with check-in beginning at 9:00am in the Studio Fitness Parking Lot (11112 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood 98499). This fun run hosted by Studio Fitness is a fundraiser for the City of Lakewood’s Healthy Start after school programs.

2017 marks the fourth year of the run and has benefitted hundreds of elementary students in the Clover Park School District. With the support of Studio Fitness owner Shane Simmons, the after school programs have included; Tillicum, Tyee Park, Oakwood and Park Lodge elementary schools. Each program has been uniquely crafted to support the school population. Registration is $40. For more information contact: Studio Fitness, 253-589-4780.