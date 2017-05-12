Steilacoom Town Administrator report to council, May 12

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – May 16, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – June 12, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – May 24, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – June 1, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Public Safety:

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Emphasis Patrols:

Public Safety officers and the Chief will be conducting emphasis patrols on school zones and arterials throughout Town for the next month. Additionally, stop sign and distracted driving (use of cell phones) will be receiving additional attention.

Public Works:

General:

Roe Street Project:

The contractor completed the paving last Saturday and into this week. The asphalt will need to cure for a couple weeks and then they will return to stripe, restore adjoining properties, and complete punch list items.

Tasanee Development:

The developer began installing silt fencing and storm water management control measures.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued spraying noxious weeds on the right-of-ways, attended certified erosion control training, maintained traffic counters, and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired a faulty secondary wire in the 900 block of Sequalish Street; repaired a splice in a vault near Sunnyside Park; replaced a vault lid on Beech Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Electric crew with the faulty wire on Sequalish Street; assisted the Park’s crew hauling sand to Sunnyside Beach Park; repaired a manhole casting on Hewitt Drive; coordinated the repair of the sewer main on 109th Street SW damaged by a PSE crew; and performed other system maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew assisted by the Water/Sewer crew added sand to Sunnyside Beach Park and performed other maintenance activities throughout Town. Staff also coordinated with an Eagle Scout candidate for the installation of a bench in Saltar’s Point Park.

The Cedar Creek Work crew assisted in mowing parks throughout Town.

Community Events:

Garden Club Plant Sale – May 13:

The Steilacoom Garden Club’s annual plant sale is scheduled for May 13, 2017 starting approximately 9 AM in downtown Steilacoom.

Confidential Document Shredding Event – May 20:

The Town of Steilacoom in partnership with LeMay is offering a confidential document shredding event on May 20 from 9 AM to noon at the Public Works Facility, 1030 Roe Street.