Submitted by Jan Lucas

Rain or shine, the sale takes place. Steilacoom Garden Club members may be in raincoats and boots but the plant sale will still be held on Saturday, May 13 from 9:00-Noon at the corner of Lafayette and Wilkes Street in Steilacoom. Starts of the Steilacoom flower are available for free while supply lasts. Buy a raffle ticket, get inspiration for your garden, and take home a Steilacoom flower.