PCTV: Pierce County Sheriff seeing more drugged driving incidents

Marijuana and drug enforcement numbers are in, including a rise in people driving while drugged. See what resources it requires from the Pierce County Sheriff, and how marijuana tax revenue is being spent. Watch video below or on YouTube.

