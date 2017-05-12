North Clear Zone agreement signed

Federal, state and local elected officials joined Joint Base Lewis-McChord senior leaders and South Sound business owners at the Eagles Pride Golf Course May 11, 2017 for the SouthSound Military & Communities Partnership Elected Officials Council meeting.

The big moment came near the end when leaders from the state, JBLM, Pierce County and city signed an agreement signifying a commitment to executing a long range plan that will restore 206 acres of land known as the North Clear Zone north of McChord Field to an uninhabited state.

A portion of the North Clear Zone falls in city limits, and includes 16 buildings and businesses on privately owned property. The land does not comply with the federal government’s guidelines for public and air safety. In the coming years the goal is to relocate the businesses, acquire the property and keep it free of people.

