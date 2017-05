The Lakewood Republican Women’s May Luncheon will be held Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club. Social starts at 11 am, lunch at 11:30 am. Cost is $20 per person. The guest speaker will be Dr. Uma Krishnan, Cardiologist from Pulse Heart Institute. RSVP with Virginia Suslick (253)312-2829 by May 16, 2017.